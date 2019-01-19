Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brewton helps Memphis roll past SMU 83-61

January 19, 2019 6:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kareem Brewton scored 20 points with a career-high six 3-pointers, Raynere Thornton had 11 points and a career-best 14 rebounds for his first double-double this season and Memphis rolled over SMU 83-61 on Saturday.

Brewton scored 15 points in the first half when Memphis (12-6, 4-1 American Athletic) took a 40-23 lead. The Tigers scored the game’s first 13 points, including two Brewton 3-pointers, and led throughout.

The lead reached 35 at 74-39 with 6:37 remaining after a 10-0 run capped by a Thornton dunk.

Rebounding was a point of emphasis for the Tigers after being outrebounded by their three previous opponents who collected an average of 19 offensive boards. Against the Mustangs (11-7, 3-3), the Tigers had one more rebound, were even on the offensive glass (12) and had 12 more second-chance points while outscoring SMU 42-18 in the paint. They also made 10 steals and scored 24 points off 21 SMU turnovers in improving to 10-1 at home.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Tyler Harris had four 3-pointers and 14 points, Kyvon Davenport 12 points, Mike Parks 11 and Jeremiah Martin a career-tying 11 assists with eight points.

Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored 12 points and Isiaha Mike 10 for SMU.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy