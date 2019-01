Brisbane International Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday At Queensland Tennis Centre Brisbane, Australia Purse: Men, $501,345 (WT250); Women, $1 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men First Round

Denis Kudla, United States, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (2), 6-4.

Andy Murray, Britain, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios (8), Australia, def. Ryan Harrison, United States, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 7-6 (5).

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Alex Bolt, Australia, 6-3, 6-0.

Alex de Minaur (7), Australia, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Women First Round

Johanna Konta, Britain, def. Sloane Stephens (3), United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 1-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Anastasija Sevastova (8), Latvia, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Petra Kvitova (4), Czech Republic, def. Danielle Collins, United States, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 6-4, 7-5.

Second Round

Naomi Osaka (2), Japan, def. Destanee Aiava, Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Kimberly Birrell, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles Men First Round

Kyle Edmund and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (3), Australia, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

John Millman and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 10-4.

Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Milos Raonic, Canada, def. Bob and Mike Bryan (1), United States, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.

Women First Round

Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, def. Kiki Bertens and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, 6-3, 7-5.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-0.

Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Sam Stosur, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Vania King, United States, def. Olga Danilovic, Serbia, and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).

