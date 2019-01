Brisbane International Results

By The Associated Press

Friday At Queensland Tennis Centre Brisbane, Australia Purse: Men, $501,345 (WT250); Women, $1 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Quarterfinals

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, def. Alex de Minaur (7), Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Daniil Medvedev (4), Russia, def. Milos Raonic (5), Canada, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4.

Women Quarterfinals

Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-2, 6-0.

Karolina Pliskova (5), Czech Republic, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-1, 1-6, 6-1.

Advertisement

Doubles Men Semifinals

Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. John Millman and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2), 10-8.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (4), Britain, def. James Duckworth and Jordan Thompson, Australia, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Women Semifinals

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (3), Czech Republic, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, 6-2, 7-5.

Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan (4), Taiwan, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Xu Yifan (2), China, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.