Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brodeur helps Penn upend Temple 77-70 in Big 5 showdown

January 19, 2019 7:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — AJ Brodeur scored 16 points with seven rebounds and five assists on Saturday and Penn beat Temple 77-70 to clinch a share of Philadelphia’s famed Big 5 title.

It was also the last time for the Quakers to see their all-time winningest coach Fran Dunphy. Dunphy spent 17 years at Penn and is in his 13th and last season at Temple.

Devon Goodman scored 15 points for Penn (11-6) and Jakub Mijakowski added 14, all in the first half when the Quakers opened a 35-25 lead. Mijakowski was 4 for 4 from the field, all 3-pointers, and made both his free throws.

Ernest Aflakpui scored 21 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds for Temple (14-4), which had won 11-straight in the series. Penn’s last win over Temple was in Dunphy’s first season with the Owls.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Penn is 3-0, clinching a share of its 13th Big 5 title, their first since 2001-02. The Quakers face Saint Joseph’s next weekend. Villanova finished 3-1 in the all-Philadelphia round-robin and Temple 2-2.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy