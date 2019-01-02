Brown breaks away in final 2 minutes, tops Maine 75-67

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge scored 19 points, leading four into double-digit scoring and Brown broke away in the final two minutes, defeating Maine 75-67 Wednesday night for its fourth win in a row.

Tamenang Choh scored 11 points, and Joshua Howard and Zach Hunsaker had 10 points each. Howard added five rebounds and three steals.

The Bears (10-4) haven’t lost since falling to Butler a month ago and are 7-0 at the Pizzitola Sports Center.

Maine (2-13) closed a 10-point gap, outscoring Brown 13-6 over nearly four minutes late in the game, making 5 of 6 shots to Brown’s 1-for-3. The Black Bears trailed 65-63 when Andrew Fleming completed a 3-point play with 2:45 remaining.

Choh kicked off the breakaway 10-4 run with a pair of free throws as Brown went 8-for-8 shooting at the line. Maine missed its last five shots, all from behind the 3-point arc.

Fleming led the Black Bears, 0 and 11 on the road, with 21 points, Isaiah White scored 20.

