Brown closes out nonconference, beats D-III Johnson & Wales

January 14, 2019 9:11 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge scored 18 points with five 3-pointers and Brown beat Division III Johnson & Wales 100-61 on Monday night for its sixth straight win to close out the non-league schedule.

Cambridge was coming off a 31-point game, with seven 3-pointers, in a 97-91 overtime victory over Canisius. He was 6 of 9 from the field on Monday, with two misses from distance.

Cambridge scored 15 points in the first half, Obi Okolie had 12 and Matt DeWolf 11 as Brown had a 59-33 lead. Johnson & Wales was held to 13-of-34 shooting in the half. Okolie and DeWolf did not score in the second half.

Tamenang Choh had 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals for Brown (12-4), which has won 12 of its last 14.

Matt Madoian scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half and Brian Hogan-Gary had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for Johnson & Wales.

