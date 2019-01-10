Listen Live Sports

Brown completes coaching staff for 2nd stint with Tar Heels

January 10, 2019 10:44 pm
 
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has hired Scott Boone and Stacy Searels as new coach Mack Brown completed his coaching staff.

The school announced hirings Thursday. Boone will be the special teams coordinator and coach outside linebackers, while Searels will coach the offensive line. Brown is also retaining running backs coach Robert Gillespie from former coach Larry Fedora’s staff.

Boone has spent 10 seasons as an assistant at William & Mary and seven as head coach at Randolph-Macon. Searels worked under Brown at Texas and also had stints at Georgia, Virginia Tech and Miami.

UNC also named Darrell Moody and Sparky Woods as senior advisors to the head coach. Moody is returning for a third stint at UNC, while Woods was head coach at South Carolina, Appalachian State and VMI.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

