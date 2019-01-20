Listen Live Sports

Brown helps Bradley win 1st MVC game 57-54 over Salukis

January 20, 2019 11:24 pm
 
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Darrell Brown scored 16 points, hitting two key baskets down the stretch, and Bradley survived two missing 3-point attempts in the closing seconds to beat Southern Illinois 57-54 on Sunday.

Brown hit a shot-clocking beating 3-pointer with 1:17 to play to give the Braves a 54-50 lead and a jumper with a half-minute left to make it 56-52.

Aaron Cook made a layup for the Salukis with 21 seconds to go but after Luqman Lund made just 1 of 2 free throws with 19 seconds left, Southern Illinois had a chance. Neither of the final two shots were close.

Neither team led by more than eight points nor shot 40 percent.

Elijah Childs added 12 points for the Braves (9-10, 1-5 Missouri Valley Conference), who ended a five-game losing streak.

Armon Fletcher had 13 points and Cook 12 for the Salukis (9-10, 2-4), who have lost four straight.

