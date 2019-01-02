Listen Live Sports

Brown leads hot-shooting McNeese past Incarnate Word 88-77

January 2, 2019 11:24 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Roydell Brown scored 23 points with 10 rebounds, Shamarkus Kennedy added 20 points and eight boards and McNeese beat Incarnate Word 88-77 in a Southland Conference opener Wednesday night.

The victory was the first for McNeese (5-9, 1-0) away from home this season and its second consecutive win. It was Brown’s seventh double-double of the season.

The Cowboys shot 30 of 45 (66.7 percent) from the field and made a season-high 10 3-pointers in 19 attempts. McNeese scored 27 points off 14 Incarnate Word turnovers. James Harvey had 18 points with three 3s and Trey Touchet scored a career-high 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including three 3s.

McNeese led 41-33 after the Cardinals scored eight straight points before the break. UIW reduced its margin to six with a quick layup to start the second half, but Touchet made back-to-back 3s and the Cowboys led by double-digit for most of the remainder.

Dwight Murray Jr. scored 18 for the Cardinals (5-9, 0-1). Charles Brown III scored 14 and Augustine Ene and Morgan Taylor 13 each.

