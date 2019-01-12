Brown, New Mexico St. rally to beat CSU Bakersfield 73-62

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Terrell Brown scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half to help New Mexico State overcome a 12-point deficit and beat CSU Bakersfield 73-62 on Saturday.

Brown finished with a season-high eight rebounds, and made 4 of 6 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. Shunn Buchanan had 12 points and eight assists — both season bests — while Eli Chuha added 10 points and 11 rebounds for New Mexico State (13-4, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference).

Buchanan hit two 3s in fewer than 30 seconds and then Brown scored seven consecutive points in a 13-0 run that gave New Mexico State its first lead and made it 40-36 with 14 minutes to go. There were five lead changes and one tie before Keyon Jones made a 3-pointer to spark a 14-2 spurt that gave the Aggies a 10-point lead with 1:20 left and they made 5 of 6 free throws from there to seal it.

Rickey Holden had 19 points and Jarkel Joiner scored 18 for CSUB (11-6, 3-1).

New Mexico State missed 13 of its first 17 shots as the Roadrunners took a 12-point lead with four minutes left in the first half. Brown hit a 3 to trim the deficit to 29-22 at the break and the Aggies shot 61 percent (14 of 23) from the field, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range, and made 17 of 20 free throws in the second half.

