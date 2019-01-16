Brown with 25 points leads McNeese past Nicholls 86-75

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Roydell Brown scored a career-high 25 points with 12 rebounds to lead McNeese in an 86-75 win over Nicholls on Wednesday night, snapping a three-game skid.

Brown, who posted his tenth double-double of the season, was 11 of 16 from the field for the Cowboys (6-12, 2-3 Southland Conference). Kevin Hunt and James Harvey added 15 points apiece, Malik Hines had 13 points and six rebounds and Trey Touchet had 10 points with five rebounds and seven assists.

The Cowboys led 41-34 at the break and opened the second half on a 13-4 run featuring a 3-pointer by Touchet, a dunk by Hunt, and a pair of layups by Brown to help push it to 54-38. Nicholls got as close as 72-71 on a Gavin Peppers layup with 4:49 to go but Brown answered with a 3-point play and a 3-pointer back-to-back to stretch it to 78-71 with 3:48 left.

Peppers finished with 20 points and five assists for the Colonels (10-8, 3-2).

