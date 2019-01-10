Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brown’s 31 pts leads Murray St. past UT Martin 98-77

January 10, 2019 11:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tevin Brown scored a career-high 31 points shooting 9 of 14 from 3-point range and Murray State beat UT Martin 98-77 Thursday night for its fourth straight win.

Murray State (12-2, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference) is off to its best start since the 2011-12 season when the Racers started 23-0. They finished the year 31-2, losing to West Region No. 3-seed Marquette 62-53 in the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

Fresh off being named OVC player of the week, and selected to the Top 25 Wooden Award watch list, Ja Morant scored 26 points and distributed a career-high 18 assists for Murray State. UT Martin (5-9, 0-3) finished with 19 assists. Morant entered the game leading the nation in assists per game at 9.9 (129 in 13 games).

The Racers led 49-42 at halftime and used a 14-6 run in the first four minutes of the second half to make it 63-48 on Morant’s dunk and led by double figures the rest of the way.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shaq Buchanan scored 21 and the Racers finished 15 of 31 from 3-point range.

Quintin Dove led UT Martin with 27 points and Jailen Gill added 21.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oldest World War II veteran in US laid to rest

Today in History

2003: Columbia space shuttle takes off on last mission