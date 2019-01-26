Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brown’s double-double leads McNeese over Houston Baptist

January 26, 2019 7:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Roydell Brown scored a career-high 28 points, James Harvey added 22 points and McNeese defeated Houston Baptist 79-73 on Saturday.

Brown added 15 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season and made 12 of 15 free throws for the Cowboys (7-13, 3-4 Southland Conference).

Stephen O’Suji had 17 points and Ian DuBose scored 14 to go with nine rebounds for Houston Baptist (5-13, 1-6).

The Cowboys trailed much of the second half before Brown made a pair of free throws to tie it at 67 with 3:58 remaining and McNeese closed with a 16-7 run. McNeese made 5 of 6 free throws in the final minute to go up 79-70 before Ty Dalton hit a closing 3-pointer for the Huskies.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Five players fouled out, four of them from McNeese. Five players finished with four fouls, four of them from Houston Baptist. The Cowboys were 25 of 32 from the free-throw line and the Huskies hit 24 of 34 free throws.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|1 AFA Breakfast Series: Capitol Hill...
2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.