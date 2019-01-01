Bruins beat Blackhawks 4-2 in Winter Classic at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, Tuukka Rask made 36 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Tuesday in the Winter Classic at Notre Dame.

Patrice Bergeron, Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand also scored as Boston won for the second time in three appearances in the NHL’s annual outdoor game on New Year’s Day. The Bruins went 2 for 5 with the man advantage and killed off each of the Blackhawks’ four power plays.

Backed by most of the sellout crowd of 76,126 in perfect conditions for outdoor hockey — the game-time temperature was 35.5 degrees, and a gray, overcast sky took the sun out of the equation — Chicago pushed hard for the tying score in the closing minutes, but came up empty.

Brendan Perlini and Dominik Kahun scored for the Blackhawks (15-21-6), and Cam Ward made 32 stops.

Advertisement

Chicago had won five of six, but it remained winless in an NHL-high fourth appearance in the Winter Classic. It also dropped to 1-5 in six outdoor games — also tops in the league.

PREDATORS 4, FLYERS 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson scored twice, Juuse Saros made 32 saves and the Nashville Predators defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 Tuesday.

Craig Smith and Rocco Grimaldi also scored for Nashville, which has won two straight.

Michal Neuvirth made 26 saves for the Flyers, who have lost four in a row.

The shutout was Saros’ second of the season and the sixth of his career.

Making his first start since Dec. 15, Saros was busy early, stopping 13 shots in the first period. He made 12 saves in the second and seven in the third period.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2, KINGS 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 17 shots for his league-leading sixth shutout and Vegas blanked Los Angeles.

Brandon Pirri continued his amazing scoring run for the Golden Knights in the third period. He jumped on a loose puck at the right faceoff dot and sniped his sixth goal and eighth point in seven games this season. Pirri has nine goals in nine games since joining Vegas last season.

Fleury, who improved to 7-0-3 in his last 10 appearances dating to Dec. 9, got his 23rd win in his 37th start — both league-bests.

Alex Tuch added an empty-netter in the final minute.

The Golden Knights, who are 8-1-3 in their last 12 games, beat the Kings for the second time in four days after winning in Los Angeles on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.