Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bruins-Blackhawks Sums

January 1, 2019 5:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston 1 1 2—4
Chicago 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Chicago, Perlini 5 (Sikura, Kampf), 8:30. 2, Boston, Pastrnak 24 (Bergeron), 12:38 (pp). Penalties_Carlo, BOS, (holding), 5:52; Anisimov, CHI, (tripping), 12:05; Grzelcyk, BOS, (high sticking), 17:03.

Second Period_3, Chicago, Kahun 5 (Gustafsson, Toews), 11:24. 4, Boston, Bergeron 13 (Pastrnak, Krug), 18:48 (pp). Penalties_Kuraly, BOS, (hooking), 2:23; Gustafsson, CHI, (roughing), 17:57; Grzelcyk, BOS, (hooking), 19:50.

Third Period_5, Boston, Kuraly 4 (Wagner, Grzelcyk), 10:20. 6, Boston, Marchand 13 (Krejci), 19:27. Penalties_Kane, CHI, (high sticking), 1:03; Anisimov, CHI, (tripping), 1:42; Forsling, CHI, (hooking), 4:56.

Shots on Goal_Boston 14-10-12_36. Chicago 12-16-10_38.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Boston 2 of 5; Chicago 0 of 4.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 10-8-2 (38 shots-36 saves). Chicago, Ward 6-7-4 (35-32).

A_76,126 (77,622). T_2:37.

Referees_Francis Charron, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

New sailors celebrate graduating Navy bootcamp

Today in History

1815: Jackson receives victory in Battle of New Orleans