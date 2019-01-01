Bruins-Blackhawks Sums

Boston 1 1 2—4 Chicago 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Chicago, Perlini 5 (Sikura, Kampf), 8:30. 2, Boston, Pastrnak 24 (Bergeron), 12:38 (pp). Penalties_Carlo, BOS, (holding), 5:52; Anisimov, CHI, (tripping), 12:05; Grzelcyk, BOS, (high sticking), 17:03.

Second Period_3, Chicago, Kahun 5 (Gustafsson, Toews), 11:24. 4, Boston, Bergeron 13 (Pastrnak, Krug), 18:48 (pp). Penalties_Kuraly, BOS, (hooking), 2:23; Gustafsson, CHI, (roughing), 17:57; Grzelcyk, BOS, (hooking), 19:50.

Third Period_5, Boston, Kuraly 4 (Wagner, Grzelcyk), 10:20. 6, Boston, Marchand 13 (Krejci), 19:27. Penalties_Kane, CHI, (high sticking), 1:03; Anisimov, CHI, (tripping), 1:42; Forsling, CHI, (hooking), 4:56.

Shots on Goal_Boston 14-10-12_36. Chicago 12-16-10_38.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 2 of 5; Chicago 0 of 4.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 10-8-2 (38 shots-36 saves). Chicago, Ward 6-7-4 (35-32).

A_76,126 (77,622). T_2:37.

Referees_Francis Charron, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Bryan Pancich.

