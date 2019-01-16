Bruins-Flyers Sum

Listen Live Sports

January 16, 2019 11:17 pm
 
Boston 2 0 1—3
Philadelphia 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 27 (Marchand, Krug), 4:39 (pp). 2, Boston, Cehlarik 1 (DeBrusk, Krejci), 9:12. 3, Philadelphia, Lindblom 5 (Giroux, Provorov), 12:44.

Second Period_4, Philadelphia, Couturier 17 (Sanheim, Voracek), 5:32. 5, Philadelphia, Couturier 18 (Simmonds, Giroux), 6:47 (pp).

Third Period_6, Philadelphia, Couturier 19 (Lindblom, Provorov), 15:53. 7, Boston, Cehlarik 2 (Krug, Marchand), 18:54.

Shots on Goal_Boston 12-17-13_42. Philadelphia 7-7-5_19.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 4; Philadelphia 1 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 13-8-2 (19 shots-15 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 5-5-1 (42-39).

A_19,297 (19,543). T_2:54.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Darren Gibbs.

