Bruins-Flyers Sums

Boston 2 0 1—3 Philadelphia 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 27 (Marchand, Krug), 4:39 (pp). 2, Boston, Cehlarik 1 (DeBrusk, Krejci), 9:12. 3, Philadelphia, Lindblom 5 (Giroux, Provorov), 12:44. Penalties_Cehlarik, BOS, (boarding), 1:25; Lehtera, PHI, (tripping), 4:14.

Second Period_4, Philadelphia, Couturier 17 (Sanheim, Voracek), 5:32. 5, Philadelphia, Couturier 18 (Simmonds, Giroux), 6:47 (pp). Penalties_Bergeron, BOS, (tripping), 6:10; Lehtera, PHI, served by van Riemsdyk, Major (boarding), 16:48; Lehtera, PHI, Misconduct (misconduct), 16:48.

Third Period_6, Philadelphia, Couturier 19 (Lindblom, Provorov), 15:53. 7, Boston, Cehlarik 2 (Krug, Marchand), 18:54. Penalties_Philadelphia bench, served by Konecny (too many men on the ice), 3:39; Laughton, PHI, (hooking), 12:00; Krejci, BOS, (interference), 19:44.

Shots on Goal_Boston 12-17-13_42. Philadelphia 7-7-5_19.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 4; Philadelphia 1 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 13-8-2 (19 shots-15 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 5-5-1 (42-39).

A_19,297 (19,543). T_2:54.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Darren Gibbs.

