Bruins-Maple Leafs Sums

Boston 1 2 0—3 Toronto 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, Boston, Krejci 9 (Chara, Kuraly), 18:21. Penalties_Tavares, TOR, (hooking), 19:38.

Second Period_2, Toronto, Johnsson 10 (Kapanen, Matthews), 7:37. 3, Toronto, Marner 17 (Kapanen, Kadri), 9:30 (pp). 4, Boston, Kuraly 5 (Wagner, Acciari), 14:47. 5, Boston, Pastrnak 26 (Kuraly), 19:45. Penalties_Johnsson, TOR, (boarding), 2:40; Miller, BOS, (holding), 8:59; Bergeron, BOS, (delay of game), 16:10.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Boston 9-10-10_29. Toronto 15-11-6_32.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; Toronto 1 of 2.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 13-8-2 (32 shots-30 saves). Toronto, Hutchinson 3-4-2 (29-26).

A_19,305 (18,819). T_2:24.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Bryan Pancich.

