Bruner, Copeland help Yale beat CSUN 94-90 in OT

January 6, 2019 1:31 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Bruner had a double-double and Alex Copeland scored seven of his 14 points in overtime to help Yale slip past CSU Northridge 94-90 Saturday night.

Bruner finished with 18 points, a career-high 15 rebounds and five assists, Blake Reynolds also scored 18 and Miye Oni added 16 points for Yale (9-3).

Copeland hit a 3-pointer before Bruner and Oni threw down back-to-back dunks to give the Bulldogs an 83-76 lead with 2:57 left in OT. Lamine Diane sandwiched a pair of free throws and a jumper around a layup by Reynolds to pull Northridge within five with two minutes left but the Matadors got no closer.

Bruner scored the final four points in a 9-2 spurt that gave Yale a 76-73 lead with 2.7 seconds left in regulation but Diane hit a turn-around 3 — just hit third 3-pointer on nine attempts this season — as time expired to force OT.

Diane finished with a season-high 35 points, 15 rebounds, four steals and four blocks for Northridge (6-10). The 6-foot-7 freshman from Senegal came in averaging 23.6 points, 10.8 boards, 2.4 blocks and 1.6 steals this season.

