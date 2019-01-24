Listen Live Sports

Bryant, UAB snap North Texas’ 14-game home win streak, 52-49

January 24, 2019 11:28 pm
 
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Zack Bryant scored 17 points, Makhtar Gueye added nine points and a career-high tying 13 rebounds, and UAB beat North Texas 52-49 Thursday night to snap the Mean Green’s 14-game home win streak.

Bryant had five points in a 13-2 run that was capped by Jalen’s Perry’s 3-pointer with 30 seconds left and gave UAB (13-7, 5-2 Conference USA) a 52-46 lead. Umoja Gibson’s 3 with two seconds remaining closed out the scoring.

Ryan Woolridge hit a 3-pointer to give the Mean Green (17-3, 5-2) a two-point lead at the break and they scored nine of the first 12 second-half points to make it 33-25 — the biggest lead of the game for either team — with 14:25 to go. UNT made just six of its last 24 field-goal attempts.

Gibson had 15 points, Michael Miller added 11 and Roosevelt Smart scored 10 for North Texas. The Mean Green lost for just the second time since a 73-57 loss at Oklahoma on Nov. 27.

