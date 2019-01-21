Listen Live Sports

Bryant’s 2nd half keys 76-67 win over St. Francis (Pa.)

January 21, 2019 7:34 pm
 
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Byron Hawkins scored 16 points with four 3-pointers, Adam Grant added 15 points and Bryant beat St. Francis (Pa.) 76-67 on Monday night.

Bryant trailed for the final time at 50-49 with 11 minutes left and SaBastian Townes put the Bulldogs ahead 71-61 with 2:47 to go on a 3-pointer. SFU didn’t get closer than seven points the rest of the way.

Townes chipped in with 14 points and freshman Joe Kasperzyk had 12 for Bryant (6-11, 3-3 Northeast Conference). The Bulldogs shot 53 percent and made 10 3-pointers.

Bryant is in a four-way tie for third in the conference behind leader Robert Morris (10-9, 5-1).

Isaiah Blackmon led St. Francis (7-10, 3-3) with four 3-pointers and a career-high 26 points. Keith Braxton had 11 points and eight rebounds.

SFU led 34-30 at the break and had its three-game series winning streak snapped.

