Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Bucks-Grizzlies, Box

January 16, 2019 10:23 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (111)

Middleton 4-8 3-3 11, Antetokounmpo 10-14 7-8 27, Lopez 4-7 0-0 9, Bledsoe 5-13 4-4 16, Brogdon 3-9 2-3 9, Wilson 5-9 0-0 13, Ilyasova 1-7 0-0 3, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Maker 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 3-6 2-2 9, Connaughton 1-2 0-0 3, Snell 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 4-5 1-2 11. Totals 40-84 19-22 111.

MEMPHIS (101)

Temple 1-7 0-0 2, Jackson Jr. 2-7 3-3 7, Gasol 5-13 2-2 14, Conley 5-14 3-3 14, Holiday 1-4 2-2 5, Casspi 7-13 2-4 17, Rabb 2-2 0-0 4, Green 4-11 4-6 14, Noah 2-4 0-0 4, Carter 3-9 0-1 8, Mack 5-10 0-0 11, Watanabe 0-1 1-4 1. Totals 37-95 17-25 101.

Milwaukee 28 22 41 20—111
Memphis 20 25 28 28—101

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 12-34 (Wilson 3-5, Brown 2-3, Bledsoe 2-7, Lopez 1-2, Connaughton 1-2, Hill 1-2, Brogdon 1-2, Ilyasova 1-6, Middleton 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-1, Smith 0-3), Memphis 10-31 (Gasol 2-4, Green 2-5, Carter 2-6, Holiday 1-2, Casspi 1-3, Mack 1-3, Conley 1-3, Jackson Jr. 0-1, Temple 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 50 (Antetokounmpo 11), Memphis 48 (Green 10). Assists_Milwaukee 27 (Middleton 5), Memphis 29 (Mack 6). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 25, Memphis 15. Technicals_Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second), Noah. A_14,921 (18,119).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

