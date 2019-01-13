Bucks-Hawks, Box

MILWAUKEE (133)

Middleton 8-19 1-2 17, Antetokounmpo 9-17 14-19 33, Lopez 4-6 0-0 9, Bledsoe 9-13 4-4 24, Brogdon 5-13 3-4 14, Ilyasova 2-5 0-0 5, Smith 0-1 2-2 2, Wilson 3-3 0-2 8, Hill 5-7 0-0 11, Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Snell 2-4 0-0 5, Connaughton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 49-92 24-33 133.

ATLANTA (114)

Bembry 7-15 2-2 18, Collins 6-17 1-1 13, Spellman 4-9 1-2 13, Young 7-16 11-13 26, Huerter 3-9 3-4 11, Prince 3-6 0-0 7, Len 5-8 2-2 12, Lin 2-10 3-4 7, Carter 1-4 0-0 3, Dorsey 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 39-96 24-30 114.

Milwaukee 35 29 31 38—133 Atlanta 32 23 29 30—114

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 11-30 (Wilson 2-2, Bledsoe 2-6, Snell 1-1, Brown 1-2, Ilyasova 1-2, Hill 1-3, Lopez 1-3, Antetokounmpo 1-3, Brogdon 1-5, Smith 0-1, Middleton 0-2), Atlanta 12-38 (Spellman 4-7, Huerter 2-5, Bembry 2-6, Prince 1-1, Anderson 1-1, Carter 1-4, Young 1-5, Dorsey 0-1, Collins 0-4, Lin 0-4). Fouled Out_Len, Lopez. Rebounds_Milwaukee 39 (Middleton 11), Atlanta 54 (Collins 11). Assists_Milwaukee 28 (Bledsoe 10), Atlanta 19 (Lin 5). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 25, Atlanta 30. Technicals_Antetokounmpo, Lopez. A_16,292 (18,118).

