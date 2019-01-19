Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Bucks-Magic, Box

January 19, 2019 9:13 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (118)

Middleton 6-15 2-2 15, Antetokounmpo 10-17 4-6 25, Lopez 3-9 0-0 8, Bledsoe 12-14 4-5 30, Brogdon 8-11 2-2 18, Wilson 3-8 0-0 8, Ilyasova 1-1 0-0 3, Hill 1-4 0-0 2, Snell 2-4 0-0 6, Brown 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 47-85 12-15 118.

ORLANDO (108)

Isaac 3-6 0-0 6, Simmons 4-8 0-0 10, Vucevic 11-24 3-3 27, Augustin 5-8 1-2 14, Fournier 5-14 1-1 11, Iwundu 0-2 0-0 0, Martin 4-7 0-0 12, Bamba 2-3 1-3 5, Briscoe 3-6 0-0 7, Ross 7-15 0-0 16. Totals 44-93 6-9 108.

Milwaukee 33 26 28 31—118
Orlando 24 22 36 26—108

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 12-30 (Snell 2-2, Bledsoe 2-3, Wilson 2-5, Lopez 2-7, Ilyasova 1-1, Brown 1-2, Antetokounmpo 1-3, Middleton 1-3, Hill 0-2, Brogdon 0-2), Orlando 14-32 (Martin 4-5, Augustin 3-4, Simmons 2-4, Vucevic 2-5, Ross 2-6, Briscoe 1-1, Isaac 0-2, Fournier 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 46 (Antetokounmpo 13), Orlando 32 (Isaac, Bamba, Vucevic 6). Assists_Milwaukee 22 (Antetokounmpo 5), Orlando 31 (Augustin 7). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 14, Orlando 15. A_18,846 (18,846).

