Bucks-Pistons, Box

MILWAUKEE (115)

Middleton 6-13 2-2 15, Antetokounmpo 8-16 4-5 21, Lopez 6-10 0-0 14, Bledsoe 8-15 1-1 20, Snell 4-7 1-2 11, Wood 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 4-6 0-0 9, Ilyasova 0-3 0-0 0, Hill 4-9 0-0 9, Connaughton 7-8 0-0 16. Totals 47-87 8-10 115.

DETROIT (105)

Robinson III 0-3 0-0 0, Griffin 6-16 3-4 18, Drummond 8-15 4-5 20, Jackson 10-15 2-2 25, Galloway 1-4 0-1 2, Johnson 3-7 0-0 8, Pachulia 3-5 0-0 6, Calderon 0-0 0-0 0, B.Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Kennard 8-16 0-0 19, Thomas 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 42-89 9-12 105.

Milwaukee 30 32 27 26—115 Detroit 22 27 28 28—105

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 13-32 (Bledsoe 3-5, Snell 2-3, Connaughton 2-3, Lopez 2-6, Wilson 1-2, Middleton 1-3, Antetokounmpo 1-4, Hill 1-5, Ilyasova 0-1), Detroit 12-37 (Jackson 3-8, Kennard 3-8, Griffin 3-9, Johnson 2-4, Thomas 1-4, Robinson III 0-1, B.Brown 0-1, Galloway 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 39 (Antetokounmpo 8), Detroit 39 (Drummond 13). Assists_Milwaukee 32 (Antetokounmpo 11), Detroit 29 (Griffin 9). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 15, Detroit 14. Technicals_Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second), Lopez, Detroit coach Dwane Casey. A_14,187 (20,491).

