Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bucks-Raptors, Box

January 31, 2019 10:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
MILWAUKEE (105)

Middleton 7-9 3-4 18, Antetokounmpo 7-13 4-5 19, Lopez 5-13 0-1 11, Bledsoe 6-12 0-0 14, Brogdon 3-10 3-4 11, Ilyasova 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 6-10 1-1 16, Hill 3-7 2-2 10, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Snell 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 39-79 13-17 105.

TORONTO (92)

Leonard 7-20 2-3 16, Siakam 12-19 2-3 28, Ibaka 4-15 4-4 12, Lowry 4-11 1-1 10, Green 0-4 0-0 0, Anunoby 0-2 0-0 0, Powell 4-6 0-0 10, Monroe 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 2-6 0-0 4, VanVleet 4-9 0-0 10, McCaw 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 37-93 11-13 92.

Milwaukee 22 34 31 18—105
Toronto 25 22 29 16— 92

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 14-38 (Wilson 3-6, Snell 2-2, Brogdon 2-4, Hill 2-5, Bledsoe 2-6, Middleton 1-1, Antetokounmpo 1-4, Lopez 1-8, Brown 0-1, Ilyasova 0-1), Toronto 7-27 (Powell 2-2, Siakam 2-3, VanVleet 2-4, Lowry 1-6, McCaw 0-1, Wright 0-1, Green 0-1, Anunoby 0-2, Leonard 0-2, Ibaka 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 50 (Antetokounmpo 9), Toronto 39 (Ibaka 10). Assists_Milwaukee 21 (Bledsoe 6), Toronto 16 (Siakam, Lowry, VanVleet 3). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 16, Toronto 20. A_19,800 (19,800).

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Panther paratroopers conduct sunset static line jump

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.