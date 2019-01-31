Bucks-Raptors, Box

MILWAUKEE (105)

Middleton 7-9 3-4 18, Antetokounmpo 7-13 4-5 19, Lopez 5-13 0-1 11, Bledsoe 6-12 0-0 14, Brogdon 3-10 3-4 11, Ilyasova 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 6-10 1-1 16, Hill 3-7 2-2 10, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Snell 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 39-79 13-17 105.

TORONTO (92)

Leonard 7-20 2-3 16, Siakam 12-19 2-3 28, Ibaka 4-15 4-4 12, Lowry 4-11 1-1 10, Green 0-4 0-0 0, Anunoby 0-2 0-0 0, Powell 4-6 0-0 10, Monroe 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 2-6 0-0 4, VanVleet 4-9 0-0 10, McCaw 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 37-93 11-13 92.

Milwaukee 22 34 31 18—105 Toronto 25 22 29 16— 92

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 14-38 (Wilson 3-6, Snell 2-2, Brogdon 2-4, Hill 2-5, Bledsoe 2-6, Middleton 1-1, Antetokounmpo 1-4, Lopez 1-8, Brown 0-1, Ilyasova 0-1), Toronto 7-27 (Powell 2-2, Siakam 2-3, VanVleet 2-4, Lowry 1-6, McCaw 0-1, Wright 0-1, Green 0-1, Anunoby 0-2, Leonard 0-2, Ibaka 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 50 (Antetokounmpo 9), Toronto 39 (Ibaka 10). Assists_Milwaukee 21 (Bledsoe 6), Toronto 16 (Siakam, Lowry, VanVleet 3). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 16, Toronto 20. A_19,800 (19,800).

