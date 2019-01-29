Listen Live Sports

Budweiser Clydesdales tour Georgia before Super Bowl

January 29, 2019 5:35 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Budweiser is touring its iconic Clydesdales around Georgia before the Super Bowl starts in Atlanta this weekend.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the large horses were in Marietta on Monday and will appear in Lithia Springs on Tuesday afternoon.

Budweiser says its Clydesdales were first introduced in 1933 after Prohibition was repealed. It says the horses serve as symbols of the “unconquerable American spirit,” as well as the brand.

The Clydesdales head to Sugar Hill on Wednesday and Norcross on Thursday before appearing in Atlanta. The beer company says it will also be donating clean energy to Atlanta throughout the week.

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will face off Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, which was under a winter weather advisory early Tuesday.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

