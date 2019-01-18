Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bulls expect Carter to miss 8-12 weeks with thumb injury

January 18, 2019 5:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls expect prized rookie center Wendell Carter Jr. to miss eight to 12 weeks because of a left thumb injury.

The team said Friday that surgery has been recommended for Carter, who was hurt Tuesday against the Lakers.

The injury was initially diagnosed as a sprain, but more tests and a follow-up examination with Bulls hand specialists Drs. John Fernandez and Mark Cohen on Friday revealed it was more serious and potentially season-ending.

The No. 7 overall draft pick, Carter averages 10.3 points and 7 rebounds.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Bulls own the second-worst record in the NBA at 10-35. They have been hit hard by injuries and changed coaches, with Jim Boylen replacing Fred Hoiberg.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state