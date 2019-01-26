Listen Live Sports

Bulls’ Hutchison sidelined because of right foot injury

January 26, 2019 7:04 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls say rookie forward Chandler Hutchison will miss at least a few weeks because of a right foot injury.

The Bulls announced Saturday the first-round pick has “an acute injury to a sesamoid bone in his right foot.” He will spend two to four weeks in a walking boot and will be re-examined after the All-Star break.

The team says Hutchison was hurt against Atlanta on Wednesday. He had his first career double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. The No. 22 overall pick, Hutchison is averaging 5.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.

The Bulls are 11-38 heading into a home game against Cleveland on Sunday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

