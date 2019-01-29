Bulls-Nets, Box

CHICAGO (117)

Selden 3-7 0-0 6, Markkanen 6-15 3-4 18, Lopez 1-7 2-4 4, Dunn 6-10 1-1 15, LaVine 11-20 3-4 26, Parker 10-15 1-2 22, Portis 5-8 2-2 12, Harrison 3-5 0-0 8, Arcidiacono 1-5 2-2 4, Blakeney 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 47-94 14-19 117.

BROOKLYN (122)

Kurucs 2-11 2-2 6, Graham 1-6 1-2 3, Allen 2-4 3-4 7, Russell 10-22 8-10 30, Harris 5-11 5-5 17, Hollis-Jefferson 7-10 3-6 18, Carroll 4-9 3-5 11, Davis 3-4 0-0 6, Napier 8-17 3-6 24. Totals 42-94 28-40 122.

Chicago 19 35 25 38—117 Brooklyn 20 30 33 39—122

3-Point Goals_Chicago 9-28 (Markkanen 3-7, Dunn 2-3, Harrison 2-4, Parker 1-3, LaVine 1-4, Lopez 0-1, Portis 0-1, Selden 0-2, Arcidiacono 0-3), Brooklyn 10-35 (Napier 5-10, Harris 2-7, Russell 2-8, Hollis-Jefferson 1-2, Carroll 0-1, Graham 0-2, Kurucs 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 50 (Markkanen 19), Brooklyn 43 (Allen 8). Assists_Chicago 17 (LaVine 5), Brooklyn 25 (Russell 7). Total Fouls_Chicago 29, Brooklyn 21. Technicals_Chicago coach Jim Boylen, Hollis-Jefferson. A_12,726 (17,732).

