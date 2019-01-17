Listen Live Sports

Bulls-Nuggets, Box

January 17, 2019 11:17 pm
 
CHICAGO (105)

Hutchison 6-9 0-0 12, Markkanen 10-18 2-3 27, Portis 4-13 1-2 10, Dunn 3-8 0-0 6, LaVine 4-15 0-0 8, Parker 5-7 3-4 15, Felicio 1-1 0-0 2, Lopez 8-10 1-2 17, Arcidiacono 0-2 0-0 0, Harrison 1-2 0-0 2, Blakeney 2-4 0-0 6, Selden 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 44-93 7-11 105.

DENVER (135)

Craig 4-7 1-1 13, Millsap 5-6 2-4 14, Jokic 6-18 6-6 18, Murray 8-16 2-2 25, Beasley 5-7 1-1 13, Hernangomez 4-5 0-0 9, Plumlee 4-4 0-0 8, Lyles 5-10 0-2 12, Lydon 0-4 0-0 0, Goodwin 0-1 3-4 3, Morris 3-7 0-0 6, Harris 6-11 0-0 14. Totals 50-96 15-20 135.

Chicago 30 17 26 32—105
Denver 28 33 42 32—135

3-Point Goals_Chicago 10-28 (Markkanen 5-10, Parker 2-3, Blakeney 2-3, Portis 1-2, Lopez 0-1, Hutchison 0-1, Harrison 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-2, Selden 0-2, LaVine 0-3), Denver 20-39 (Murray 7-11, Craig 4-6, Millsap 2-2, Lyles 2-3, Harris 2-3, Beasley 2-3, Hernangomez 1-2, Goodwin 0-1, Morris 0-2, Jokic 0-3, Lydon 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 45 (Portis 13), Denver 45 (Beasley 9). Assists_Chicago 27 (LaVine 6), Denver 34 (Jokic 11). Total Fouls_Chicago 21, Denver 16. A_17,289 (19,520).

