Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bulls waive Carter-Williams after trade with Rockets

January 7, 2019 6:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets have traded Michael Carter-Williams and cash considerations to the Chicago Bulls for a protected second-round pick in the 2020 draft. The Bulls then waived the guard following the trade.

The 27-year-old Carter-Williams saw limited playing time in his first season in Houston, appearing in just 16 games with one start. He averaged 4.3 points.

The 11th overall pick in the 2013 draft has averaged 11.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists in a six-year career that included stints with Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Chicago and Charlotte.

___

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument