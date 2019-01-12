Bulls-Warriors, Box

CHICAGO (109)

Hutchison 3-7 0-0 6, Markkanen 3-8 2-2 8, Carter Jr. 2-5 0-0 4, Dunn 2-9 1-2 6, LaVine 10-16 6-7 29, Felicio 1-3 2-2 4, Portis 4-7 7-8 16, Lopez 2-4 0-0 5, Arcidiacono 2-4 4-4 10, Harrison 1-2 4-4 6, Blakeney 4-7 3-4 12, Selden 1-6 1-1 3. Totals 35-78 30-34 109.

GOLDEN STATE (146)

Durant 7-11 6-6 22, Green 0-1 2-2 2, Looney 4-6 0-1 8, Curry 10-16 3-3 28, Thompson 10-18 3-4 30, McKinnie 1-3 2-2 4, Jerebko 2-4 3-4 8, Derrickson 4-8 1-2 10, Bell 6-10 1-1 13, Cook 7-11 0-0 15, Livingston 1-1 1-1 3, Iguodala 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 53-92 22-26 146.

Chicago 17 38 21 33—109 Golden State 43 33 40 30—146

3-Point Goals_Chicago 9-20 (LaVine 3-5, Arcidiacono 2-3, Blakeney 1-1, Dunn 1-1, Lopez 1-1, Portis 1-1, Hutchison 0-1, Felicio 0-1, Selden 0-2, Markkanen 0-4), Golden State 18-39 (Thompson 7-11, Curry 5-11, Durant 2-3, Iguodala 1-2, Jerebko 1-3, Derrickson 1-4, Cook 1-4, McKinnie 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 29 (Hutchison 6), Golden State 49 (McKinnie 8). Assists_Chicago 16 (Dunn 5), Golden State 38 (Curry 8). Total Fouls_Chicago 21, Golden State 27. Technicals_Carter Jr., Portis, Durant. A_19,596 (19,596).

