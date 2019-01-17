Listen Live Sports

Burks, Elmore lead Marshall in 96-84 win over FAU

January 17, 2019 9:39 pm
 
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — C.J. Burks matched a season high with 30 points, Jon Elmore added 29 points and Marshall beat Florida Atlantic 96-84 on Thursday night to remain undefeated in Conference USA play.

Burks was 8 of 14 from the floor and made all 12 of his free throws. Elmore was 8-of-17 shooting and 9 of 13 at the free-throw line. The duo combined for six 3-pointers, nine rebounds, 13 assists, and six steals. Jannson Williams chipped in with 11 points for Marshall (11-6, 4-0).

Michael Forrest made seven 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 35 points to lead FAU (11-7, 2-3). Anthony Adger had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Aleksandar Zecevic added 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.

The game was tied at 55 early in the second half. Marshall pulled away with an 11-0 run and had a double-digit lead for nearly the rest of the way. FAU pulled to 85-80 with about two minutes left but didn’t get closer.

