Burnell’s 30 pts leads Jacksonville St past Belmont in OT

January 17, 2019 11:14 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jason Burnell scored a career-high 30 points — including the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime — and Jacksonville State used the extra session to pull away from Belmont for a 91-80 win Thursday night.

Burnell also grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Gamecocks (13-5, 5-0 Ohio Valley Conference) outscored Belmont 16-5 in overtime. Jacksonville State now has won six straight and 13 of its last 15, the best 15-game stretch since they joined Division I.

Nick Hopkins’ 3-pointer with 48 second left in regulation tied it at 75-all for the Bruins (12-4, 3-2). Each team missed their final shot — Hopkins a 3-point attempt — with two seconds left. Belmont led 47-33 at halftime before the Gamecocks outscored the Bruins 34-20 in 14½ minutes of the second half to tie it at 67-all on Burnell’s layup.

Jamall Gregory scored 25 points with nine rebounds and Ty Hudson scored 18 for the Gamecocks.

Nick Muszynski led Belmont with 23 points, Kevin McClain scored 20 and Dylan Windler scored 17 with 17 boards.

