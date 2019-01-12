Listen Live Sports

Burns with 22 points, Little Rock routs South Alabama 91-62

January 12, 2019 7:11 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Deondre Burns scored 22 points with seven rebounds and five assists as Little Rock routed South Alabama 91-62 on Saturday afternoon.

Jaizec Lottie added 17 points for the Trojans (7-10, 2-2 Sun Belt). Nikola Maric had 14 points and Kamani Johnson had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Little Rock shot 61 percent from the field compared to 40 percent for South Alabama.

The Trojans scored first and led all the way, taking it to 30-19 on a Lottie layup with 8:02 left in the first and stretching it to 52-32 at the break.

South Alabama’s Trhae Mitchell and Josh Ajayi tried to cut Little Rock’s lead early in the second half, closing to 56-39 with 15:29 to play but a Kris Bankston dunk and a Burns 3-pointer helped stretch it to 69-46 with 12:06 left and the Trojans cruised from there.

Mitchell scored 22 points with six rebounds to lead the Jaguars (9-8, 2-2). Ajayi and Kory Holden each added 14.

