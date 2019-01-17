Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

BYU ends No. 13 Gonzaga women’s 12-game win streak

January 17, 2019 11:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 17 points and Paisley Johnson made two free throws with 1:02 left for what proved to be the winning points in BYU’s 70-68 win over No. 13 Gonzaga on Thursday night, ending the Bulldogs’ 12-game win streak.

The victory left BYU (15-4, 7-0) alone in first atop the West Coast Conference after its ninth straight win.

BYU overcame a 12-point second-quarter deficit, tying the game at 34-all at halftime. The Cougars exchanged the lead with the Bulldogs eight times in the second half, taking their final lead of 65-62 with 4:21 remaining on consecutive baskets by Breanna Chase, who finished with 14 points.

BYU led 69-66 after Johnson’s final free throws. Laura Stockton drove for a score to get Gonzaga within a point with 36 seconds left before Gonzales made a free throw. Stockton missed a 3-pointer and LeeAnne Wirth a putback in the final seconds.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Johnson finished with 12 points for BYU and Jasmine Moody grabbed 10 rebounds.

Stockton led Gonzaga (16-2, 5-1) with 15 points and Zykera Rice added 13. The Bulldogs hurt themselves at the free-throw line, making only 17 of 26.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state