Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cacok, UNC Wilmington turn back Towson 67-61

January 5, 2019 5:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Devontae Cacok led a balanced attack with his 10th double-double of the season and 45th of his career and UNC Wilmington held off Towson 67-61 on Saturday.

Jay Estime’ led the Seahawks (6-10, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) with 13 points and Jaylen Fornes had 11. Cacok had 10 points and 11 rebounds and Shawn O’Connell scored a career-high 10, with the duo combining to shoot 9 of 10 from the field.

Cacok’s layup and Estime’s 3-pointer put UNCW up 62-52 with 2½ minutes left. But Brian Fobbs scored the last nine points for the Tigers (5-11, 1-3), getting them within four twice in the final minute. Cacok had a dunk and Estime hit a pair of free throws to save the Seahawks.

Fobbs scored 17 points, nine in the last 1:09, for Towson. Tobias Howard and Solomon Uyaelunmo, who had a career-high nine rebounds, added 11 points each.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|11 Develop a Marketing Plan for Small...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument