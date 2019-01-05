Listen Live Sports

Cal Poly beats D-II Holy Names 68-47

January 5, 2019 12:06 am
 
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Marcellus Garrick scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half and finished 5 of 10 from 3-point range to help Cal Poly beat Division II Holy Names 68-47 on Friday night.

Donovan Fields scored nine of his 17 points in the first four minutes of the second half while Cal Poly (4-9) pulled away to a 45-26 lead. The Mustangs had their largest lead of 23 shortly before the final buzzer.

Mark Crowe added 13 for the Cal Poly, which had 13 steals while the Hawks had none.

Cal Poly fell behind 12-4 to start the game but rallied to take a 33-21 lead at halftime.

Jewels Sanders had 12 points and Jacob Dean added 10 for Holy Names, which shot 15 of 52 (29 percent) from the field.

