The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Campbell, Stockton lead No. 13 Gonzaga past San Diego 86-61

January 19, 2019 7:13 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Katie Campbell had 17 points and Laura Stockton had 10 assists, both career highs, and Jenn Wirth added a double-double on Saturday to lead No. 13 Gonzaga to an 86-61 win over San Diego.

Chandler Smith led the Bulldogs (17-2, 6-1 West Coast Conference) with 18 points. Wirth had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

After San Diego (8-11, 1-7) scored the first four points of the game Gonzaga reeled off 18 straight, seven from Smith. The Toreros missed six straight shots, Gonzaga made 6 of 7.

San Diego had a 14-5 run in the second quarter to cut the deficit to four but the Wirth twins, Jenn and LeeAnne, combined for seven points and Smith had a 3-point play as the Bulldogs closed half with a 10-2 run for a 41-29 lead. The lead was in double figures throughout the second half.

Smith, Campbell and Jenn Wirth combined to go 19 of 28 as the Bulldogs shot 56 percent and rebounded from a two-point loss at BYU that ended their 12-game winning streak. Campbell was 5 of 7 on 3-pointers.

Aminata Dosso led San Diego, which has lost six straight, with 13 points.

