The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Canada’s Kingsbury, France’s Laffont win moguls in Quebec

January 26, 2019 4:06 pm
 
MONT-TREMBLANT, Quebec (AP) — Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury of Canada won a World Cup moguls race Saturday after a disappointing performance a week earlier.

On the women’s side, Perrine Laffont of France was the winner, followed by Australia’s Jakara Anthony and Olympic silver medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada. Laffont scored 75.51 points for her seventh moguls World Cup victory.

Kingsbury scored 86.73 points on his home course to rebound from a fifth-place finish last week in Lake Placid, New Yorhad, that halted his perfect start to the season.

Japan’s Ikuma Horishima was second with 85.02 points while Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan was thing with 83.42.

