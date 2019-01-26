Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canada’s Leman, Switzerland’s Smith win skicross in Ontario

January 26, 2019 4:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Ontario (AP) — Olympic champion Brady Leman of Canada and Fanny Smith of Switzerland won World Cup skicross races Saturday.

This was Leman’s third straight victory at Blue Mountain following wins in 2012 and 2017. He was followed by top-ranked Bastien Midol of France and Johannes Rohrweck of Austria.

Smith won her 17th skicross World Cup title, edging Canada’s Marielle Thompson for the gold. Sandra Naeslund of Sweden was third.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|1 AFA Breakfast Series: Capitol Hill...
2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.