Canadiens-Bruins Sum

Montreal 1 1 0 1—3 Boston 1 0 1 0—2

First Period_1, Boston, Marchand 17 (Grzelcyk, Bergeron), 14:09. 2, Montreal, Gallagher 18 (Petry, Danault), 18:27.

Second Period_3, Montreal, Byron 10, 17:09 (sh).

Third Period_4, Boston, Krejci 10 (Marchand, Pastrnak), 19:22 (pp).

Overtime_5, Montreal, Petry 10 (Domi, Byron), 0:15.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 6-11-4-1_22. Boston 11-15-17_43.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 0; Boston 1 of 3.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 18-13-4 (43 shots-41 saves). Boston, Rask 13-8-3 (22-19).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:37.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Pierre Racicot.

