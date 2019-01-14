Listen Live Sports

Canadiens-Bruins Sums

January 14, 2019 10:46 pm
 
Montreal 1 1 0 1—3
Boston 1 0 1 0—2

First Period_1, Boston, Marchand 17 (Grzelcyk, Bergeron), 14:09. 2, Montreal, Gallagher 18 (Petry, Danault), 18:27. Penalties_Reilly, MTL, (tripping), 8:16; Kotkaniemi, MTL, (tripping), 13:46; Chara, BOS, (interference), 13:46; Miller, BOS, Major (fighting), 16:10; Deslauriers, MTL, Major (fighting), 16:10.

Second Period_3, Montreal, Byron 10, 17:09 (sh). Penalties_Mete, MTL, (hooking), 16:16; Domi, MTL, (roughing), 19:11; Carlo, BOS, (roughing), 19:11.

Third Period_4, Boston, Krejci 10 (Marchand, Pastrnak), 19:22 (pp). Penalties_Chaput, MTL, (delay of game), 17:55.

Overtime_5, Montreal, Petry 10 (Domi, Byron), 0:15. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 6-11-4-1_22. Boston 11-15-17_43.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 0; Boston 1 of 3.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 18-13-4 (43 shots-41 saves). Boston, Rask 13-8-3 (22-19).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:37.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Pierre Racicot.

