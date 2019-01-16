Listen Live Sports

Canadiens’ Paul Byron suspended 3 games for charging

January 16, 2019 6:00 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron was suspended for three games without pay by the NHL on Wednesday for charging Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar.

Byron was assessed a minor penalty for charging in the second period of Montreal’s 5-1 home victory Tuesday night. The suspension will cost Byron $18,817.

Byron has 10 goals and eight assists in 34 games this season.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

