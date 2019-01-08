Canadiens-Red Wings Sum

Montreal 0 2 1—3 Detroit 0 1 1—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Montreal, Gallagher 16 (Danault, Tatar), 0:30. 2, Montreal, Armia 4 (Benn, Domi), 1:36. 3, Detroit, Athanasiou 16 (Glendening), 6:39.

Third Period_4, Montreal, Petry 9 (Tatar), 0:19. 5, Detroit, Athanasiou 17 (Mantha, Nyquist), 4:58 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Montreal 8-10-7_25. Detroit 9-12-11_32.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; Detroit 1 of 5.

Goalies_Montreal, Niemi 7-4-1 (32 shots-30 saves). Detroit, Howard 11-12-5 (25-22).

A_18,898 (20,000). T_2:30.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.

