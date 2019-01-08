Canadiens-Red Wings Sum

|Montreal
|0
|2
|1—3
|Detroit
|0
|1
|1—2
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Montreal, Gallagher 16 (Danault, Tatar), 0:30. 2, Montreal, Armia 4 (Benn, Domi), 1:36. 3, Detroit, Athanasiou 16 (Glendening), 6:39.
Third Period_4, Montreal, Petry 9 (Tatar), 0:19. 5, Detroit, Athanasiou 17 (Mantha, Nyquist), 4:58 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Montreal 8-10-7_25. Detroit 9-12-11_32.
Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; Detroit 1 of 5.
Goalies_Montreal, Niemi 7-4-1 (32 shots-30 saves). Detroit, Howard 11-12-5 (25-22).
A_18,898 (20,000). T_2:30.
Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.
