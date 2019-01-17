Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canelo Alvarez to fight Danny Jacobs on May 4

January 17, 2019 5:37 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Canelo Alvarez will return to the ring and to the middleweight division on May 4 to fight Danny Jacobs.

Alvarez will defend his WBC and WBA titles against IBF champion Jacobs in a matchup of two of the sport’s top performers. No venue has been announced for the bout on the eve of Cinco de Mayo.

Mexico’s Alvarez (50-1-2, 35 knockouts) became a three-division world champion by knocking out Rocky Fielding in three rounds to take the WBA super middleweight crown in December. He now goes back to middleweight, where he owns a draw and a victory over Gennady Golovkin that lifted him to the top of a loaded division.

“I’m happy to announce my next fight during the festive weekend of Cinco de Mayo,” the 28-year-old Alvarez said. “I will unify my middleweight titles against Daniel Jacobs on one of the two most important dates that belong to me. I have no doubt that I will be victorious and that I’ll be one step away from becoming the undisputed middleweight world champion.”

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Jacobs, a 31-year-old New Yorker who overcame bone cancer to become a champion, is 35-2 with 29 KOs.

Despite losing a close bout to Golovkin in 2017, Jacobs remained a force. He hasn’t lost since and took the IBF belt by defeating Sergiy Derevyanchenkoto.

“This is the opportunity I have been waiting for, the opportunity to achieve greatness inside the ring,” Jacobs said. “I have always believed I can beat Canelo, and on May 4 live on DAZN, I will get my chance to play it out. It’s been nearly four years since Canelo has faced an American challenger. It’s going to be a huge event where I believe I will cement myself as the best middleweight in the division.”

The fight will be streamed on DAZN, which has a long-term contract with Alvarez.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in a live-fire exercise aboard ship

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state