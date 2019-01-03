Canucks-Canadiens Sum

Vancouver 0 0 0—0 Montreal 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Montreal, Benn 3 (Kotkaniemi, Armia), 11:50.

Second Period_2, Montreal, Drouin 13 (Domi), 8:24.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 5-17-11_33. Montreal 10-9-8_27.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 5; Montreal 0 of 3.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 17-11-3 (27 shots-25 saves). Montreal, Price 16-10-4 (33-33).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:35.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Derek Nansen.

