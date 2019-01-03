Listen Live Sports

Canucks-Canadiens Sums

January 3, 2019 10:20 pm
 
Vancouver 0 0 0—0
Montreal 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Montreal, Benn 3 (Kotkaniemi, Armia), 11:50. Penalties_Tatar, MTL, (hooking), 6:03; Schaller, VAN, (hooking), 13:46.

Second Period_2, Montreal, Drouin 13 (Domi), 8:24. Penalties_None.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Danault, MTL, (tripping), 3:10; Baertschi, VAN, (interference), 4:48; Domi, MTL, (cross checking), 5:51; Granlund, VAN, (interference), 8:40; Chaput, MTL, (slashing), 12:44; Montreal bench, served by Drouin (too many men on the ice), 15:08.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 5-17-11_33. Montreal 10-9-8_27.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 5; Montreal 0 of 3.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 17-11-3 (27 shots-25 saves). Montreal, Price 16-10-4 (33-33).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:35.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Derek Nansen.

