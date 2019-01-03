Canucks-Canadiens Sums

|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0—0
|Montreal
|1
|1
|0—2
First Period_1, Montreal, Benn 3 (Kotkaniemi, Armia), 11:50. Penalties_Tatar, MTL, (hooking), 6:03; Schaller, VAN, (hooking), 13:46.
Second Period_2, Montreal, Drouin 13 (Domi), 8:24. Penalties_None.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Danault, MTL, (tripping), 3:10; Baertschi, VAN, (interference), 4:48; Domi, MTL, (cross checking), 5:51; Granlund, VAN, (interference), 8:40; Chaput, MTL, (slashing), 12:44; Montreal bench, served by Drouin (too many men on the ice), 15:08.
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 5-17-11_33. Montreal 10-9-8_27.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 5; Montreal 0 of 3.
Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 17-11-3 (27 shots-25 saves). Montreal, Price 16-10-4 (33-33).
A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:35.
Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Derek Nansen.
