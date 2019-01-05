Canucks-Maple Leafs Sums

Vancouver 0 0 0—0 Toronto 2 0 3—5

First Period_1, Toronto, Tavares 27 (Rielly, Brown), 8:54. 2, Toronto, Moore 1 (Ozhiganov), 14:30. Penalties_Johnsson, TOR, (interference), 19:35.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Gardiner, TOR, (tripping), 16:02.

Third Period_3, Toronto, Matthews 20 (Johnsson), 4:45. 4, Toronto, Johnsson 9 (Matthews), 11:55. 5, Toronto, Ozhiganov 2 (Dermott, Matthews), 14:49. Penalties_Gardiner, TOR, (tripping), 15:50.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 11-8-9_28. Toronto 12-12-10_34.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 3; Toronto 0 of 0.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 17-12-3 (34 shots-29 saves). Toronto, Hutchinson 2-2-2 (28-28).

A_19,388 (18,819). T_2:23.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Brian Murphy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.